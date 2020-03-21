Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.10 Million

Brokerages expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) to announce $65.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.45 million to $68.56 million. Franklin Street Properties reported sales of $64.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year sales of $265.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.52 million to $275.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $276.04 million, with estimates ranging from $273.36 million to $281.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Street Properties.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

FSP opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.