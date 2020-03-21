Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 3,320 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $329.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.07. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.66 and a 1 year high of $413.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

