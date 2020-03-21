Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 183.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. FMR LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,384,000 after buying an additional 248,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,493,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,882,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $11,462,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $16,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $124.16 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $257.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.37.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RETA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective (up from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

