Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 10,200 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 642.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW opened at $166.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $162.19 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,593.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $5,286,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,189,647.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,712,432 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.