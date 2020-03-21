Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,669 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $154.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $149.21 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

