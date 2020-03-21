Fred Alger Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,703 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,151,000 after purchasing an additional 662,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,509,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,631,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,126,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,023,000 after purchasing an additional 82,342 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $123.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average of $158.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,179,692.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,424,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.70.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

