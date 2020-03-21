Fred Alger Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,275 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.10% of Shake Shack worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

