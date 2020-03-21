Fred Alger Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) by 478.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,703 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $504,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $2,444,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $4,284,000.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.95. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.40) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $651,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,347 shares in the company, valued at $61,645,043.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $2,213,662.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,750 shares of company stock worth $47,115,063.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

