Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM opened at $230.61 on Friday. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $384.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.00 and a 200 day moving average of $324.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.