Fred Alger Management LLC Invests $1.88 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $133.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.33. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $130.81 and a 12 month high of $192.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.