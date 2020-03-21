Fred Alger Management LLC Invests $2.22 Million in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.05% of MSC Industrial Direct as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 243,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 49,749 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $1,480,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.90. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $86.16.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

