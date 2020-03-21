Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 568,973 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 528,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,285,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $134.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.