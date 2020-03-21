Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $139.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.67. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $126.05 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.