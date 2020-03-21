Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 113,445 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,445 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Welltower by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,935,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.34. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.