Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 390,694 Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 390,694 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 312,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,175,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 106,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,616,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

In other news, Director John Webb Jennings III acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.93 per share, with a total value of $120,846.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Fair acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $199,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,456.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,900 shares of company stock worth $732,925. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

