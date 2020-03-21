Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 90,925 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,925 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after acquiring an additional 323,893 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Square by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,097,000 after buying an additional 284,583 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its stake in Square by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,358,000 after buying an additional 571,372 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $85,568,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Square by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,260,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

Shares of Square stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.53, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

