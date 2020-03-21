Fred Alger Management LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,274 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WGO opened at $22.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,011.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

