Fred Alger Management LLC Takes Position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Corp has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $41.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

