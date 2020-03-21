Fred Alger Management LLC Takes Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,787 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Thor Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $795,000. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 61,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 80.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $35.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $89.45.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

