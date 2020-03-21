Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 298,656 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,388,000 after buying an additional 239,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,854,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $138.41 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.23 and a 200-day moving average of $218.69.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.18.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.