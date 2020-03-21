Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 293,407 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,988,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $84.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

