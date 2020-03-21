Friendz Price Hits $0.0009 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Friendz has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $460,807.22 and $43,376.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.84 or 0.02735768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00195431 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,862,475 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, HitBTC, DragonEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

