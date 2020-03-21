FTX Token Trading Up 17% Over Last Week (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $228.22 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00038468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.72 or 0.04361430 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00070847 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016118 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011968 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,806,881 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,934,545 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.