FujiCoin (FJC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, FujiCoin has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $165,136.18 and $3.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.02144374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.99 or 0.03619727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00621640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015806 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00667301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00080829 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00026839 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00539268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,623,912,897 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin.

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.