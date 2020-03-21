FujiCoin Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. FujiCoin has a market cap of $161,510.06 and approximately $2.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,176.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.47 or 0.02144841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.33 or 0.03502709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00620938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00655221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00079226 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00538518 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016226 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,622,732,307 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org.

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

