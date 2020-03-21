Fusion (FSN) Trading Up 15.6% This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Fusion token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001738 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Cobinhood and Bibox. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $5.39 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000266 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,050.19 or 0.98171009 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014409 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Liquid, Ethfinex, Bibox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.