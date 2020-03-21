FUTURAX Price Reaches $0.0000 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, Mercatox and IDEX. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $5,103.83 and $47,714.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 128.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004798 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036116 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00360327 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001076 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015770 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002287 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005028 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

