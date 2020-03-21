Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,109,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $129,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

