Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $64,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.