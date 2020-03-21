Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,330.42.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,846.09 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $936.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,977.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,841.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

