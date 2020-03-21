GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPEY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.83.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

