GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0001

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One GAMB token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. GAMB has a market cap of $352,084.48 and approximately $60,260.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAMB has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00053824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.40 or 0.04388679 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00070460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038503 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016005 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011881 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003791 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

