GAMB Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $326,609.71 and $62,970.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

GAMB (GMB) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

