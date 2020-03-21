GameCredits Trading Up 14.7% This Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $3,942.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay, Bittrex, HitBTC and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, BitBay, Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex, Crex24, Coinrail, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

