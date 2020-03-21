GAPS (GAP) Achieves Market Cap of $57.02 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for $5.70 or 0.00092180 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $57.02 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,214.50 or 1.00467827 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000896 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00069120 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001149 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

