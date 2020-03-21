GCN Coin (GCN) One Day Volume Hits $3.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $51.55, $18.94 and $50.98. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $51,132.94 and $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00615512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008053 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000305 BTC.

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $50.98, $33.94, $51.55, $5.60, $18.94, $24.43, $24.68, $13.77, $20.33 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

