General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $35,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,138,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,585,000 after buying an additional 316,711 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,772,000 after buying an additional 252,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after buying an additional 230,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 873,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after buying an additional 169,888 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

GD stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $110.02 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

