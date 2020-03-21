General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,945 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of General Mills worth $22,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $3,451,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 235.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 68.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 27.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 151,187 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from to in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

