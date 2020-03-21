General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,244 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of General Mills worth $156,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

General Mills stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,007,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,384. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

