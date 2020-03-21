General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Raised by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.