General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 3.6% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after buying an additional 3,218,806 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,500,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,213,000 after buying an additional 2,474,457 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in General Motors by 629.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,516,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,658 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GM opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on General Motors from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

