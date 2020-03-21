Genesis Vision (GVT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.82 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $476,907.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00010231 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Ovis, Binance and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.02663011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00193287 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ovis, Kucoin, Binance, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.