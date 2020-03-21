Gentarium (GTM) Price Up 80.3% Over Last Week

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Gentarium coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Gentarium has a market cap of $56,090.22 and $31.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gentarium has traded 80.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gentarium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.83 or 0.02642611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00193544 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00040500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00035861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gentarium Coin Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 4,183,580 coins. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM.

Gentarium Coin Trading

Gentarium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.