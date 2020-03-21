Gexan Price Tops $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. During the last week, Gexan has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $39,415.97 and approximately $2,493.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.01148871 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00034760 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00199761 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008272 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00091296 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Gexan

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

