Giant Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,111.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Giant has a total market cap of $45,928.58 and approximately $2,111.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Giant has traded 55.8% higher against the dollar. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.89, $70.83, $20.33 and $24.71.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00343201 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002283 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016048 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,257,664 coins and its circulating supply is 7,257,660 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.63, $70.83, $7.59, $13.92, $31.10, $18.98, $33.89, $24.71, $50.68, $10.42, $20.33 and $11.91. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

