Gifto (GTO) Market Capitalization Hits $6.95 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. Gifto has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $13.66 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Binance, CoinTiger and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Bibox, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Bithumb, Binance, CPDAX, Allbit, Coinnest, OKEx, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, Upbit, Kyber Network and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

