GINcoin (GIN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,118.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GINcoin has a total market cap of $33,180.58 and $1,118.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,323.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.02138357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.78 or 0.03633863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00618485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00666131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00080824 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00026702 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00535438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.