Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOD. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

GOOD opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.95 million, a P/E ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 0.82. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.79 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.74%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 117,087 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 46,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

