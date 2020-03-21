Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.85 and a beta of 0.66. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 4.33%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.