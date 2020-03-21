Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -5.00

Media stories about Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Global Medical REIT earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Global Medical REIT’s analysis:

NYSE GMRE traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $9.47. 1,191,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $408.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 0.45. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

